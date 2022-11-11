Jeff Wilbusch, Karen Robinson, & Others Discuss ‘The Calling’

From creator David E. Kelley (Ally McBeal, Boston Legal), Peacock’s new original series The Calling is now available to stream.

Adapted from the Avraham Avraham novels by D.A. Mishani, the series follows the title character, who is guided by his spirituality and has a way of connecting with others that allows him to see things that others may miss. Played by Jeff Wilbusch, Avraham would rather de-escalate a situation with his words instead of a gun. However, when a missing person investigation takes an unexpected turn, his morals are put to the test, as well as his faith in humanity.

In the current cultural landscape, where discussions about law and order have turned to heated arguments, The Calling goes in a surprising direction toward human compassion and empathy, offering a unique twist on the common police procedural.

Wilbusch, along with co-stars Juliana Canfield, Karen Robinson, Michael Mosley, and executive producer Matthew Tinker, took some time to talk more about the series with Instinct. Check out the exclusive interviews below.

