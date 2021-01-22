Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman Checks Into ‘Doogie Kameāloha, M.D’

The Disney Plus reboot of Doogie Howser M.D. (titled Doogie Kameāloha, M.D.) has added actor and advocate Jeffrey Bowyer Chapman to the cast as a series regular (Variety reports). Set in Hawaii, the reboot (per Variety) showcases Lahela “Doogie” Kameāloha (played by Elizabeth Lee), a mixed race 16-year-old girl who is a doctor in Hawaii. The 10-episode half-hour comedy follows Kameāloha as she juggles a budding medical career and life as a teenager. Guiding Lahela (and also complicating things) is her family, including her spit-fire Irish mother (Perkins) who’s also her supervisor at the hospital, and her Hawaiian “Local Boy” father struggling to accept that his daughter is no longer his little girl. Bowyer-Chapman joins the cast as Charles, an American transplant to Hawaii from the Midwest. He is also an employee at the hospital that Lahela also works at and is part of the “cool adult world”.

Bowyer Chapman’s career is on a bit of a hot streak now in terms of being cast in new and interesting projects. After wrapping up the inaugural season of Canada’s Drag Race (Season 2 was just announced, with Bowyer-Chapman, though not yet announced, expected to return as one of three judges). Bowyer-Chapman also recently started in the horror flick Spiral in the lead role of Malik, a film that caused many to officially dub it the “Get Out of queer horror films”. Bowyer-Chapman has also been keeping busy with his podcast Conversations With Others, where he has been showcasing conversations with people like Canada’s Drag Race standout Jimbo and Oscar winner Susan Sarandon.

