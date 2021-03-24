Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman Is Leaving ‘Canada’s Drag Race’

Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman will no longer judge for Canada’s Drag Race.

While Canada’s Drag Race was a smash hit and success, it didn’t walk away without some controversy. One of the biggest shadows cast over the show was mass calls for the replacement of the show’s judges. Crave, the Bell Media-owned streaming platform, even released an official statement condemning the harassment faced by the judges.

“Available in more than 160 countries around the world, Canada’s Drag Race has an international fan base, and it’s unfortunate that some of those fans have let their passion cross the boundary into harassment by posting hateful comments about our queens and judges online,” Crave wrote. “There is no place for hate in the Canada’s Drag Race community, or anywhere. Our show encourages inclusivity and acceptance of all people, and we hope that viewers who haven’t shared in that spirit, will respect that message.”

Much of that criticism was targeted toward judge Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman. The complaints and hate got so heated that Bowyer-Chapman quit social media over it. And now, it seems he has quit the show.

Canada’s Drag Race judges Brooke Lynn Hytes and Stacey McKenzie will be returning for season two. But, Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman will not join them.

In a recent interaction on the show’s official social media accounts, Brook and Stacey confirmed the news.

“Unfortunately, our third will not be joining us this season and we’re going to miss him so much,” Hytes said in the video. “He’s filming his new show. He’s busy and he is booked and he’s getting paid. And unfortunately with the scheduling, things just didn’t work out for him to come back this season. But he is going to be so missed.”

No news has come for who will replace Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman as a judge. In addition, no release date has been announced yet. One thing we do know is that Trevor Boris of Big Brother Canada will serve as season 2’s showrunner.