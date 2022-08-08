Jennifer Coolidge Reveals the Pros of Playing a MILF in ‘American Pie’

Jennifer Coolidge has played a number of iconic roles that left a strong impression on people; one of the most famous one being Jeanine “Stifler’s Mom” Stifler from the movie series ‘American Pie.’

Apparently, playing a MILF (mom I’d like to f**k) in the comedy romance film left a positive impact, not only on her acting career, but also on her personal life.

“I got a lot of play at being a MILF, and I got a lot of sexual action from ‘American Pie.’ There were so many benefits to doing that movie. I mean, there would be like 200 people that I would have never had slept with,” the 60-year-old actress revealed during an interview with Variety.

Whether she was being serious or not, a whopping 200 people is a major pro indeed after starring in ‘American Pie.’ Not to mention that after being casted in the 1999 movie, Coolidge also played more iconic roles.

It may have been a supporting role, but playing Paulette Bonafonté Parcelle in ‘Legally Blonde’ was a standout character in the film. She also starred in the 6-season sitcom ‘2 Broke Girls,’ and her character Sophie Kaczyński was a total scene-stealer.

And if you miss seeing Coolidge onscreen, no worries because she will be back in the second season of the comedy drama series ‘The White Lotus.’ The actress plays the role of Tanya McQuoid, and she landed her first Emmy nomination for her portrayal of the childlike heiress.

In fact her character made such an impact, to the point where she was the only major cast member from season 1 who will be coming back in season 2 without having to audition.

“I feel like the coach asked the other actors to let me dribble the ball more. Give the ball to Jennifer once in a while. I get to shoot now,” Coolidge stated during her interview with Variety.

