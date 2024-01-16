Jennifer Coolidge Wins Emmy, Thanks the Mean Gays

We love you, Jennifer Coolidge.

HBO’s The White Lotus continues to be a career defining moment for the 62-year-old actress, much more than playing Stifler’s Mom in the American Pie series and her iconic “hot dog” line in Legally Blonde 2 ever could.

Advertisement

The 2024 Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony was held on January 15, honoring the best in television between June 2022 and May 2023. Gay icon Jennifer Coolidge was in attendance… and walked away with the Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series.

In her acceptance speech, Coolidge thanked “all the evil gays,” specifically Paolo [Camilli], Francesco [Zecca] and Bruno [Gouery] – the actors who play the best friends of her character, heiress Tanya McQuoid, in White Lotus.

Of course, this is a reference to her infamous line “these gays are trying to murder me.”

Advertisement

This is Jennifer’s second time winning an Emmy Award. Last year, she won the award for Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – for the same role. The Massachusetts native is also a woman boasting wins from ceremonies including Critic’s Choice Awards, MTV Movie Awards, Screen Actors Guild Awards and Teen Choice Awards.

Jennifer has played other noteworthy roles in movies including Zoolander, Date Movie and Click; and television shows like Friend’s spin-off Joey, The Secret Life of the American Teenager, 2 Broke Girls and Netflix’s The Watcher.

Before ending her speech, Ms. Coolidge left fans with this note:

Advertisement

I had a little dream in my little town… That everyone said was impractical and was far-fetched. But it did happen after all, so don’t give up on your dream!

Well, I’m happy to see Jennifer’s comment was in reference to television characters and not mean gays that criticized her. Because we all know that there’s a select few of us who thrive on negativity. In all seriousness, all the accolades are much deserved… and I thank Ms. Coolidge for all of her unwavering support of the gay community.

Source: Business Insider