Jennifer Lawrence Introduces Orville Peck’s Longtime Partner

Orville Peck was present at the recently held GLAAD Media Awards where he received the Vito Russo Award, which is made “to recognize out LGBT media professionals who have made a significant difference promoting equality.”

Jennifer Lawrence was the one who presented the award to the 36-year-old country singer, and she even referenced her friendship with Peck’s longtime partner William Mikelson, also known as Billy, in a powerful introductory speech.

“Billy grew up in a religious household and struggled with accepting his sexuality for a long time. When he met Orville, he described falling in love as ‘healing.’ Orville had a different upbringing. His mom loved and accepted him. And because of that, she made a boy that loved himself and listened to himself,” Lawrence shared.

Not to mention, ‘The Hunger Games’ actress also referred to Peck as “my favorite musician and good friend.” Thereafter, the “Dead Of Night” singer received the award with a heartfelt acceptance speech, which he began by thanking a couple of people, including Lawrence, stating:

“Jen, thank you for that beautiful introduction. I love you.”

“I’ve never understood why country music has historically been a place that hasn’t felt welcoming to LGBTQ+ people. The kind of country songs I grew up loving were often about heartbreak, heartache, loss, solitude, disappointment, and longing… feelings that can at times be big parts of our experiences growing up queer. So, you think [it] would be a natural fit,” he continued.

Peck then concluded his statement by thanking his loved ones, expressing:

“I would also like to thank my beautiful, encouraging family, friends, and my incredible partner, Billy. Thank you for encouraging me to be myself, which is a skill that I hope I can pass on to others.”

