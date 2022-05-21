Jensen Ackles Joins ‘The Boys’ Just In Time For An Orgy

Season three of the superheroes gone rogue Amazon Prime series The Boys promises to be one of our hottest guilty pleasures this summer. Not only has Supernatural hunk Jensen Ackles joined the cast but, true to the comic book source material the series is based on, the cast has let it slip out that there is a – wait for it – MASSIVE ORGY scene.

Where to begin? Let’s start with The Winchesters hottie Jensen Ackles, who by the way, I have had a huge crush on for over a decade. The 44-year-old father of three spent fifteen years hunting demons on the CW juggernaut Supernatural, ending their run in 2020. In an interview with TV Insider, Ackles spoke about his character on The Boys – Soldier Boy:

“He’s the original superhero from 80 years ago and, through him, we see Vought International’s history and where the company [that creates superpowered people] came from. He’s a guy who’s out of his time. He’s showing up in 2022, and things don’t look the way that they did when he was top dog.”

According to Pride, the upcoming group sex scene relates to the Herogasm storyline as, “the Boys sneak into an annual superhero retreat that ultimately turns out to just be an excuse for drug and sex-fueled debauchery among all of Vought’s heroes.” Ackles commented on the scene in a Vanity Fair video saying:

“I know I was just kind of very curious as to how that was going to work. And even the director was like, ‘I don’t know what I’m shooting anymore.’ Our crew looked traumatized. So I warn you — you can’t unsee it. The toothpaste will not go back in the tube.”

Super secret superhero retreat. And sex-fueled debauchery. You already had me at orgy. Gotta jet Instincters, I need to watch the first two seasons of The Boys before June 3rd. Check out the trailer for the third season of The Boys below.

