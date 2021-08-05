‘Jeopardy!’ EP Mike Richards is Front-Runner For Permanent Host Role

Mike Richards is considered to be the front-runner as the permanent host for ‘Jeopardy!’ (Photo Credit: Sony Pictures Television)

The search might be over for the permanent successor for the late Alex Trebek on Jeopardy! According to Variety, Jeopardy! executive producer Mike Richards is in advanced negotiations to be the new host of the long-running game show.  Richards served a two-week stint as guest host for Jeopardy! back in February, and many were drawn to his good looks.

A spokesman for Sony Pictures told Variety that there was an ongoing dialogue with other potential candidates while another source “cautioned that there’s no certainty that the sides will close a deal and that other candidates remain in the mix.” However, Richards is clearly the first choice. The article from Variety also explained Richards impressed Sony Pictures “with his command of the fast-paced game and easy on-air manner.”

The news of this prompted individuals on Twitter to voice their dissatisfaction with this news with many expressing Levar Burton (Star Trek: The Next Generation, Reading Rainbow) should be the permanent host.

Roey Hadar, associate producer/ research of the PBS news show Washington Week and former Jeopardy! contestant, posted a thread on his Twitter account with research into Richards, listing the lawsuits where Richards has been named. 

 

