Jeremiah Brent Addresses Rumors About Him Joining ‘Queer Eye’

Sadly enough, ‘Queer Eye’s latest Season 8 is Bobby Berk’s final one after departing from the show, and there are rumors that fellow interior designer Jeremiah Brent will be taking over the now vacant spot.

In a recent interview with People, Brent addressed the rumors, as well as talked about whether he’s willing to star in the hit reality series.

“I’m open to anything. I love those boys. I’m friends with them, and I’ve got a lot of respect for what the show does and what it represents. It’s what matters most to me about design, so you never know. I’m open to anything that life presents,” the 39-year-old TV personality stated.

Meanwhile, Berk previously told the outlet that he has heard his potential replacement in the show, and he reportedly “enthusiastically approves,” expressing:

“I can’t say who because it’s not my place to do so, but I’ve known them for years. And I think they’re gonna do great.”

Moreover, he admitted to having a strained relationship with ‘Queer Eye’ co-star and fellow Fab Five member Tan France.

“Tan and I had a moment. There was a situation, and that’s between Tan and I, and it has nothing to do with the show. It was something personal that had been brewing—and nothing romantic, just to clarify that,” Berk told Vanity Fair.

