Jeremy Allen White Returns to Viral Calvin Klein Campaign

Might as well call him Father Christmas because Jeremy Allen White is the gift that keeps on giving.

The actor, age 33, had a viral moment earlier this year in January thanks to his very sexy photoshoot with iconic brand Calvin Klein. In case you missed the story or if you just want to see the drool-inducing photos again, we covered it here.

Advertisement

Whether they are unreleased outtakes or a completely new promotional campaign, the internet is absolutely on fire right now because new photos featuring Jeremy in Calvin Klein underwear have hit the masses and they’re… just great. Let’s take a look at the “big one,” shall we?

Codpiece or natural bulge, I’m really not complaining. The smoldering eyes, the abs, the thighs. Just really great photography with a perfect model.

Jeremy Allen White, who hails from New York, has enjoyed a number of years in the Hollywood limelight. You may recognize him from movies such as The Rental or The Iron Claw, or maybe due to his roles in Shameless and The Bear. The latter of which has earned him Emmy and Golden Globe wins.

Advertisement

Here’s hoping for new J.A.W. crotch shots in Calvin’s every eight months going forward! Wouldn’t that be nice…