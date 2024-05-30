Jeremy Pope Opens Up About His Full Circle Moment with Calvin Klein

Jeremy Pope was recently announced as the face of Calvin Klein Underwear’s latest Pride campaign, which leads to a full circle moment from when he was working his first jobs.

One of his side jobs while he was finishing a degree in musical theater was working at Hollister in SoHo.

“I was working that floor, folding them clothes. But when you’d leave every night going to that D train on Broadway-Lafayette, there was that huge Calvin Klein billboard,” he told GQ.

And now he is the star of a Calvin Klein campaign, and deservingly so. <3 The 31-year-old gay actor and singer is reportedly a longtime wearer of the brand, and wanted to be a part of the campaign for so long.

“When the email came through, I was super, super excited. I immediately texted my dad—because my dad is a professional bodybuilder—and he responded to it with a meal plan. Basically, what that meant for him was, you’re going to represent the Popes, so do it well,” he shared.

Moreover, Pope opened up about his experience on stripping down to model for Calvin Klein’s Pride campaign, admitting:

“It’s one thing to play a character and to be without clothes, but to be yourself without clothes? That feels vulnerable in a different way.”

“We’re here to celebrate Pride and love, so I wanted to step into that space not playing a part. I wanted to truly feel confident, sexy, bold, and daring. I think for me and my career, a lot of these moments that happen—being a Black queer individual—they end up becoming markers for me to really see how far I’ve come,” ‘The Inspection’ star further expressed.

