Jermelle Simon Talks ‘The Upshaws’ & Black Queer Representation

Netflix’s original comedy series The Upshaws has released the second half of season two, and it’s guaranteed to have you busting a gut and laughing out of your seats.

Starring Mike Epps as Bennie Upshaw, the head of a Black working class family in Indianapolis, he is a charming, well-intentioned mechanic and lifelong mess trying his best to step up and care for his family – wife Regina (Kim Fields), their two young daughters (Khali Spraggins, Journey Christine), firstborn son (Jermelle Simon), and teenage son (Diamond Lyons), who he fathered with another woman (Gabrielle Dennis). Oh, and there’s also his cynical sister-in-law (Wanda Sykes).

The Upshaws are determined to successfully make everything work, and in these new episodes, they continue to ride life’s ups and downs.

Simon sat down with Instinct to talk more about the series and his character, Bernard Jr., who came out as gay in Season 1. Additionally, he also touches on why he initially wanted to be involved with The Upshaws, the importance of queer representation in shows revolving around Black families, and how he hopes Bernard Jr. is an inspiration to many.

Check out the full video interview below.

Jermelle Simon (Bernard Jr.)…