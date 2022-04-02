Jerod Carmichael Comes Out During His HBO Special

The new HBO special of Jerod Carmichael is very revealing. The Famed comedian came out as gay in his newest comedy special “Rothaniel” In the new special, filmed by comedian, Bo Burnham at a New York jazz club last February 22, Jerod told a story about feeling like a liar after his father’s infidelity is exposed and feeling the same way as he had his own secret, and the secret is that he is gay. Jerod kept this secret from his family, close friends and supporters because he did not want people’s perception of him to change with the revelation.

“I thought I’d never, ever come out,” “At many points in my life I thought I’d rather die than confront the truth of that, like, to actually say it to people.

Jerod adds as the audience claps, “I’m accepting the love, I really appreciate the love. My ego wants to rebel against it.”

Sadly, Jerod admits in “Rothaniel” that his relationship with his mother has become more strained since his coming out. The New York Times’ comedy critic Jason Zinoman reported that, at a recent show, Jerod said he hadn’t spoken to his mother in months. But coming out to those closest to him – and now, his fans – has made him “feel freer,” too.

“As much as she believes in God, I believe in personal growth and feeling free,” “And I do feel freer.”

Jerod created and starred in the NBC Sitcom “The Carmichael Show” with Loretta Divine and Lil Rel Howery. He also recently made feature directorial debut with 2021 Sundance film “On the Count of Three,” which he also stars in. The buddy-comedy thriller has yet to set a U.S. release date from United Artists Releasing.

“Rothaniel” premieres April 1 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max.

We are sending our Love to Jerod as he enters a new chapter of his life.

Source: Deadline, Indiewire