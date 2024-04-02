Jerrod Carmichael on the Aftermath of Confessing to Tyler, the Creator

Jerrod Carmichael recently opened up about the aftermath of confessing his feelings to his best friend and rapper Tyler, the Creator.

During a stand-up gig in the premiere episode of the ‘Jerrod Carmichael Reality Show’, the 36-year-old comedian and actor shared about admitting his feelings to Tyler, stating:

“I fell in love with my best friend. 1 out of 10, don’t recommend. I knew I had to tell him. Things started getting kind of weird between us. I had these feelings… So I texted him. I remember saying, ‘I know you didn’t ask for this, but somewhere down the line I developed feelings for you, and I don’t know what to do with that.’ Then I immediately turned my phone off and went into therapy.”

As a response, the 33-year-old rapper and record producer sent him a voice message.

“He sent me a voice note. I was so nervous. It was like six seconds… He said, ‘Hahahaha, you stupid b**ch.’ And I don’t really know what that means,” Carmichael admitted.

He then invited Tyler to be his date at the 2022 Emmys, to which the latter declined, texting:

“Dammmm, I shoot all day. Thanks, tho, that is lit.”

Towards the end of the series’ premiere episode, the two talked about their friendship after the confession, which Tyler admitted he “brushed it off.”

“Getting news like that and then avoiding it is a way to avoid change,” the rapper explained, adding that the confession was “a lot to download.”

Tyler further stated,

“I still don’t know how to respond.”

He also expressed his regret for their lack of communication, noting that he considers Carmichael as his family despite not reciprocating any romantic feelings.

Screaming at this clip of Jerrod Carmichael telling Tyler the Creator how he had feelings for him and Tyler ordering food in the middle of their discussion about him avoiding it pic.twitter.com/QyvCsXg4X1 — Hoochie Daddy Wrangler (@TheFineFeminine) March 30, 2024

In a recent interview with Esquire, Carmichael reflected on where his friendship with Tyler stands after their honest conversation.

“It’s a conversation that’s never happened before on TV, and he knows that I’m insane, I guess, so he was down for something chaotic,” he said about his best friend agreeing to have their talk on-camera.

The comedian further revealed about their relationship after having the conversation, sharing:

“I think we’re okay. I’m in New York now, so I don’t see him that often but I still admire him and love him, and his friendship meant so much to me, and he inspired me so much.”

“I think every conversation in the show has made the relationship better, at least more honest. But I think we’re good,” Carmichael further expressed.

Moreover, the ‘Jerrod Carmichael Reality Show’ is set to air a new episode weekly every Friday on HBO, starting on March 29 at 11 p.m. ET/PT. It is also available for streaming on Max.

Source: etonline.com