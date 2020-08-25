Jerry Falwell’s Peculiar Deal With Hot Trainer Now Has People Looking Twice

In the wake of the new Jerry Falwell Jr. scandal that broke in the past day or so – you know the one in which hunky former Miami pool boy Giancarlo Granda admitted to having a seven-year sexual relationship with Falwell and his wife? Wait, I should clarify, allegedly, and allegedly Falwell didn’t participate. He just watched willingly as the muscular, 20 something-year-old smashed his wife’s cake, over and over again … and for seven years. Yes, that scandal.



Well, before the pool boy spilled the beans this week on the true nature of his relationship with the Falwells, he had, of course, already been embroiled in a brewing scandal with the couple just last year. Speculation began to brew when it was revealed that somehow Granda, barely 20 when he met the Falwells, had shortly thereafter entered into a 1.8 multimillion business deal with Jerry, despite having no business experience. That business deal was a great idea quite honestly, an LGBTQ-friendly youth hostel chain, which they launched in Miami.

A peculiar business venture though for the devout and seemingly homophobic Christian who until today was the President of Liberty University. Rumors began to fly at that time there was “something else” happening in that relationship. And it was a bit odd. I what man meets a hot pool boy and suddenly starts flying the guy around on their private jet?

According to Reuters,

“Giancarlo Granda says he was 20 when he met Jerry and Becki Falwell while working as a pool attendant at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach hotel in March 2012. Starting that month and continuing into 2018, Granda told Reuters that the relationship involved him having sex with Becki Falwell while Jerry Falwell looked on.”

Reportedly Becki became so enamored with Granda that she would sometimes exhibit feelings of animosity toward him because he was dating other women, which made her insanely jealous. Even Falwell allegedly new of the jealousy and complained to Granda, as if to suggest he stay exclusive, only to him and his wife.

Just a few hours ago, Falwell released a statement ,and claimed it’s all lies and merely an effort to extort money out of him. However, I don’t know because also according to Reuters,

“Granda showed Reuters emails, text messages and other evidence that he says demonstrate the sexual nature of his relationship with the couple, who have been married since 1987.”

Note to Falwell Jr.: Honey, it ain’t lies if there are receipts!

Anyway, I got a LITTLE distracted here, giving you all the back story, but this article wasn’t really supposed to be about Granda and the Falwells at all. It’s actually about a second bombshell – Falwell’s hot fitness trainer Benjamin Crosswhite. Crosswhite is a young, muscular, hunky stud who also just so happens to have secured one of those awesome real estate deals with Falwell, just like Granda.

Could Crosswhite’s relationship with the Falwells be woven in similar ties of illicit sexual escapades? That’s what’s been buzzing on social media. In the wake of the current revelation about the Falwells, a revealing 2019 report about the silver-haired evangelist and Crosswhite, also written by Reuters, has been resurrected. Other past articles too, about the pair’s peculiar relationship have begun to resurface as well.

Many of Falwell’s critics are sighting the apparent similarities between his relationships with both Granda and Crosswhite. In both situations, Falwell appears to have taken an immediate interest in young, attractive, physically fit men. Then with no tangible business experience from either, Falwell welcomed them into his closet inner-circle (no pun intended), and randomly offered them lucrative investment/real estate opportunities.

As reported by Reuters,

“Around 2011, Falwell, president of Liberty University in Virginia, and his wife, Rebecca, began personal fitness training sessions with Benjamin Crosswhite, then a 23-year-old recent Liberty graduate. Now, after a series of university real estate transactions signed by Falwell, Crosswhite owns a sprawling 18-acre racquet sports and fitness facility on former Liberty property. Last year, a local bank approved a line of credit allowing Crosswhite’s business to borrow as much as $2 million against the property.”

No word yet on if Crosswhite too has a story of lurid sexual trysts with the Falwell’s he wants to get off his chest, but just on the surface alone it seems that Jerry Falwell Jr. at the very least, has a type; young, fit studly and kind of gay-for-pay Sean Cody video -esque – not that I’ve ever seen those videos … but I’ve heard of them.

Though he initially denied the allegations, Jerry Falwell has now resigned from his role as president of the Christian-based Liberty University in Lynchburg. The public awaits with bated breath to see what develops next for the famous national religious figure but it’s already so scandalous what comes next is anybody’s guess.

As for me, I feel this is just another example of evangelical hypocrisy, the likes of which we’ve seen before. Falwell claims to be a Godly man of family values, calling out sins, denouncing others and specifically demonizing the LGBTQ community. He has notably over the years used the bible as his justification for blatant bigotry.

I wonder though, in that bible where is the passage that reads, “Letteth another maneth bangeth thy wife as thou watches and wanks off from the corner?”

Honey, if you find it, get back to me.

Read more about the escalating Falwell Scandal at Reuters