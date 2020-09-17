Jerry Harris Arrested For Child Pornography

The Netflix Cheerleading Star’s FBI Raid Led To His Arrest For Producing Child Pornography

Whoa! It was just a day ago when we found out the superstar of Netflix’s cheerleading docuseries, Jerry Harris, who had since appeared as a correspondent on The Ellen Show and interviewed Joe Biden has been his Chicago suburb home raided by the FBI with suspicions of soliciting minors. After a statement from his spokesperson claiming his innocence, the tide has turned for the worse in the case.

According to CNN, Harris has now been arrested for production of child pornography. The criminal case in Chicago is accusing Harris of enticing a [thirteen-year-old] boy to produce sexually explicit videos and photos of himself. His attorney is seeking for his release due to having asthma – which is a risk for contracting COVID-19.

Scarily, Harris potentially faces a maximum of thirty years in prison if he’s charged – with a minimum of fifteen years. We’ve seen cheerleaders fall from a top pyramids before, but this is one heck of a fall from grace as we know it. Netflix representatives are shocked, but they are respecting the legal process at this time. Yikes – this doesn’t look good.

We’ll be sure to keep you updated with more additional details as the situation unravels.

Writer’s Note: This is the opinion of one Instinct Magazine contributor and does not reflect the views of Instinct Magazine itself or fellow contributors.

H/T: CNN