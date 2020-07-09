Jesse Tyler Ferguson & Justin Mikita Became Dads?!

Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita are officially fathers.

The Modern Family star and Broadway producer have announced that their newborn baby has joined their family. According to Us Weekly, the two welcomed to the world a new baby boy named Beckett Mercer on Tuesday, July 7.

“Jesse and Justin welcomed their little bundle of joy Beckett Mercer Ferguson-Mikita on July 7, 2020,” said a representative for the couple to People Magazine. “The new parents are overjoyed and excited for this new journey as a family of three.

Prior to this, the two celebrated the upcoming new baby by holding a baby shower in February. Fellow former Modern Family stars Sofia Vergara and Sarah Hyland were in attendance. Before even that, Ferguson publicly announced that he and his husband were expecting back in January while on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

Sitting opposite Charlie Hunnam, Ferguson said at the time:

“It’s when you finally become an adult, I feel, you just start getting serious about things. This is something I haven’t mentioned to anyone, if we could just keep it between the three of us, I’m actually expecting a baby in July with my husband.”

Corden responded to this news by saying, “You are going to make the best parents. The two of you.”

Now, it’s time for Ferguson and Mikita to put Corden’s theory to the test. But, we’re sure they’ll do just fine.

Congratulations to the happy family!

Sources: Us Magazine, People Magazine