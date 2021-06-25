Jesse Williams To Bare All In His Gay Athlete Role?

Jesse Williams is playing a gay football player? And he’ll be naked too?

Actor Jesse Williams (most known for his work on Grey’s Anatomy) is gearing up for his latest project. Williams is preparing for a stage performance in the play Take Me Out. In the play, Williams will act out “the lead role of Darren Lemming, a star baseball player who must overcome prejudice from teammates and friends after he reveals he’s gay.”

Now that he’s officially no longer a part of Grey’s Anatomy, after leaving the show last month, Williams is ready to take on more challenging roles. And this gay baseballer will certainly be that. And that’s not just because he’ll be playing a gay athlete, but also because he’ll be naked for part of it.

As Williams shared while appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, there will be a lengthy moment involving full-frontal nudity.

“What?!” Williams mocked surprise when guest host, tWitch, asked if he was prepared for the scene. “Yeah, that’s true. I got the memo.”

He then added, “The character does call for a little bit of nudity, so what I will say about that is it’s terrifying in all the right ways. I’m looking to be challenged in new ways. To be scared and excited, to be pushed. One of the beautiful things about the job that I’ve had for so long is the comfort it creates. So, I’m excited to do something new.”

Williams also shared that he was initially supposed to have already done this role. But, he was three weeks into rehearsal last year when the production was shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“So we had to abandon ship there,” he explained before adding that they were “incredibly lucky” to be able to “get another shot at this thing.”

And if you want to see Jesse Williams’ thing yourself, Take Me Out will appear at the Helen Hayes Theater on Broadway in New York City in spring 2022.

Source: The Ellen DeGeneres Show, People,