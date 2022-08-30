Jesse Williams, to Reprise His Role in Broadway’s ‘Take Me Out’

Jesse Williams and Jesse Tyler Ferguson are reprising their roles in the Broadway show ‘Take Me Out’ this fall, starting on October 27.

Williams is playing the role of Darren Lemming who is a baseball player who comes out as gay. Meanwhile, Ferguson is taking on the role of Darren’s (Williams) business manager. ‘Take Me Out’ is directed by Scott Ellis and written by Richard Greenberg, and it will begin a limited 14-week run at Manhattan’s Schoenfeld Theatre.

In May, the entire production was struck with controversy when nude photos of Williams were posted online. The leaked photos were taken from the locker room scenes, which involve full-frontal nudity.

At the beginning of the show, audience members are required to lock up their phones, but despite that, the nude scene photos were still taken during a performance and was eventually leaked online. Despite the unfortunate incident, ‘Take Me Out’ still scored four Tony nominations.

In an interview with Andy Cohen on ‘Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,’ Williams and Ferguson addressed the matter, with the former saying that he was fine with being naked on the Broadway stage.

“Everybody around me [was] going, ‘Are you serious? Are you sure? Nude, nude? Naked, naked? Front?’ Everybody makes such a big deal. It’s a body. Once you see it, you realize [it’s] whatever. It’s a body!,” Williams stated.

Source: nypost.com