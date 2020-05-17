Jim Obergefell Reflects on His Own Supreme Court Case in Letter About LGBTQ Cases in Current Supreme Court Session

Jim Obergefell became the face of the fight for marriage equality when his case went before the Supreme Court of the United States in 2015. What started out as a simple wish to be married to his partner before he died became a landmark victory for the LGBTQ community. However, as much progress as marriage equality has made, the fight for equality for the LGBTQ community is far from over.

Obergefell wrote a letter to the New York Times on May 16 in response to the obituary of Amiee Stephens, plaintiff of current Supreme Court case, R.G. & G.R. Harris Funeral Homes Inc. v. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

In his letter, Obergefell explains:

“In 2020, in a majority of states and at the federal level, L.G.B.T.Q. people lack basic protections from being fired, denied housing or refused service because of who they are or who they love. What a disgrace. In the coming days the Supreme Court will issue its ruling in the cases brought by Aimee Stephens, Don Zarda and a gay man from Georgia, Gerald Bostock. Whatever the outcome, the fight won’t be over. Only through federal and state legislation can we secure full protections from anti-L.G.B.T.Q. discrimination.”

Rulings in the three cases Obergefell mentioned could happen anytime between now and late June or early July, when the current session of the Supreme Court ends.

To read Obergefell’s letter in full, head over to the New York Times.

Source: The New York Times, SCOUTSblog