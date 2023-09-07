Jim Parsons to Star in New Broadway Show ‘Mother Play’

Jim Parsons is back on the Broadway stage, as he is starring in the new production, ‘Mother Play’, by American playwright Paula Vogel.

The 50-year-old American actor is starring alongside Jessica Lange and Celia Keenan-Bolger in the Broadway show, which is directed by Tina Landau. As per Variety, ‘Mother Play’ is described as “a bitingly funny and unflinchingly honest new play about the hold our family has over us and the surprises we find when we unpack the past.”

Moreover, the logline of the play reads:

“It’s 1962, just outside of D.C., and matriarch Phyllis is supervising her teenage children, Carl and Martha, as they move into a new apartment. Phyllis has strong ideas about what her children need to do and be to succeed, and woe be the child who finds their own path. Bolstered by gin and cigarettes, the family endures — or survives — the changing world around them. Blending flares of imaginative theatricality, surreal farce, and deep tenderness, this beautiful rollercoaster ride reveals timeless truths of love, family, and forgiveness.”

‘Mother Play’ is a part of Second Stage’s 45th anniversary lineup. The play, which is a limited engagement, is set to begin previews on April 2, and will thereafter have its opening night on April 25 at the Hayes Theater.

Source: variety.com