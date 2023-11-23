Jim Verraros Continues to Prove He’s Idol’s Hottest Heartthrob

‘Cus the party don’t stop til Jim walks in…

Former American Idol finalist Jim Verraros is two months into his big musical comeback. Take My Bow, his first single release in 12 years, immediately established him as an industry veteran as he delicately mixed R&B, EDM and pop to captivate listeners.

He may not have won the battle in 2002 when he placed 9th during the inaugural season of American Idol, but he certainly won the war as far as looks are concerned. Jim turned into a certified stud after Idol, one with movie roles and Billboard Dance charters to his resume.

Let’s take a peek at his most recent thirst traps.

Happy Friday, lovers. Have a new remix out today- check it out. The Dial Jess Freaky Fantasy Remix. 😘 pic.twitter.com/5ABhJQWjUf — Jim Verraros (@JimVerraros) November 17, 2023

Let’s get it today, lovers ✌🏻 pic.twitter.com/0zAwI3FFXy — Jim Verraros (@JimVerraros) November 8, 2023

Listen! Verraros, age 40, has no business looking that fucking good in his bathroom selfies! It’s my opinion that he’s one of the hottest Idol finalists of all time – if not THEE hottest. Or, at the very least, he’s the most daring because those grey briefs… Just… Yeah…

When not captivating social media with drool-worthy photos, the Eating Out alumni is keeping the dance floor vibing with remixes of his comeback single, Take My Bow. The latest editions to his music catalog can be found below.

Take My Bow is available on all digital and streaming platforms.

Are you a fan since Idol? Do you like the new music? How do you feel about his nearly naked photos?

It’s almost Thanksgiving, so I’d love a serving of Jim. Do you?