Jim Verraros Isn’t Taking His Bow Just Yet!

Lights, camera, action, watch me take my bow…

Have you enjoyed the last three weeks jamming to Jim Verraros’ new single, Take My Bow? His first dose of new tunes in over a decade has been streamed/downloaded thousands of times across all music platforms… but the party isn’t over just yet!

He’s pulling out all the stops, baby.

Take My Bow is produced by Laev. You know Laev, right? He’s a 2x Grammy Nominated producer who’s worked with the likes of Chance the Rapper and Mac Miller.

Verraros, most known for placing 9th during the inaugural season of American Idol, is hoping to make lightning strike twice as he attempts to get Take My Bow to hit the international dance charts. Previously in 2005, his song You Turn It On made it into the Top 20 on the Billboard Dance Chart.

That means we’re getting a fresh batch of remixes, three to be exact, that are dropping today, October 6th. Remix producers include Paul Morrell, Until Dawn and Morlando.

Get ready to move your fucking ass!

In all seriousness, as a community, we should really be routing for Jim’s continued success in the music industry. Sure, we have Adam Lambert, Kim Petras, Sam Smith and Troy Sivan blazing on the charts, but the more queer representation we have in the media, the better. Plus, I actually think Take My Bow is a good song and deserves to be heard.

Now… head on over to Spotify and stream the new remixes!

“Take My Bow,” the new single is out everywhere now. Xo

Jim pic.twitter.com/2XdIcK8AJi — Jim Verraros (@JimVerraros) September 15, 2023

Cardio ✅ Happy Friday, my loves 🥰 pic.twitter.com/wKUnLq8qGf — Jim Verraros (@JimVerraros) September 29, 2023