Jim Verraros of American Idol is Undressing for New Single

I know that you’re dangerous when you’re (almost) naked! Estas enloqueciendo!

The music industry is just 48 hours away from the comeback of reality TV star Jim Verraros. The singer, actor, bridal extraordinaire and tech guru is primed and ready to release his first single in 12 years, titled Take My Bow, on Friday, September 15th. The single is currently available for pre-save on most digital and streaming platforms.

Although he’s enjoyed life outside of the spotlight with his husband Sean in recent years, Verraros has a number of noteworthy accomplishments under his belt… when he’s wearing anything at all. He placed 9th on the very first season of American Idol and went on to become the first gay contestant in the show’s history. He’s officially a top 20 artist with his 2005 single, You Turn It On, reaching the top 20 on the Billboard Dance Chart. And campy comedy fans may recognize him from the Eating Out saga.

Watch me on your TV, but you think of me in private, I could be your movie, I could be your love scene, Baby, if you let me, oh. Jim sings on the pop tinged, sexually charged new single dropping on Friday. Now, we’re all about to be thinking of him in private thanks to these exclusive droolworthy photos. They’re bound to get your heart raising while you jam the fuck out to Take My Bow.

Let’s take a look.

As I mentioned above, Verraros is American Idol’s first gay finalist… but did we ever stop to ponder the question: Is he also Idol’s hottest competitor? In 2002, he was a budding boy who’s really blossomed into one breathtaking specimen of a man. Besides another Idol fan favorite, David Archuletta, have we ever seen a glow up this impressive? I’d buy an album based on those abs alone, Jim.

Did these almost-nude photos get you in the mood for Take My Bow? Let us see you streaming and singing the new song dropping this Friday. And if you like what you see, Mr. Verraros is very interactive with fans and you can find his social media by simply searching for Jim Verraros. Tell him Mike sent you. Tell him whatever you want. Just stream Take My Bow… because maybe this is just the beginning?

