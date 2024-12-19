Jinkx & DeLa Are Making the Yuletide Gay

In a glittering celebration of camp, comedy, and holiday cheer, The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show tour returned to the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles with a brand-new 2024 production that had audiences roaring with laughter and rising to their feet. Now in its seventh year, this annual extravaganza from drag legends Jinkx Monsoon and BenDeLaCreme (DeLa) has cemented itself as a cherished “holigay” tradition for queer communities, allies, and fans of drag alike.

This year’s dazzling production, a fresh Nutcracker-inspired spectacle, whisks viewers into the whimsical Land of the Sweets. Lost in this candy-coated wonderland, Jinkx and DeLa must navigate hilarious hijinks, heartfelt moments, and show-stopping musical numbers to find their way back to their holiday show. The narrative, like everything else in the production, is completely original—a testament to Jinkx and DeLa’s unparalleled creativity. And yes, there IS a baby Jesus!

The show’s setlist is a sugary delight of parody and pizzazz, blending holiday classics with campy renditions of hits by Beyoncé and Chappell Roan. There might even be a surprise parody of a POPULAR musical hit. The duo’s knack for crafting witty lyrics and irresistible harmonies makes each number a standout. Their comedic timing and vocal prowess shine as brightly as their costumes—another dazzling element designed specifically for this show.

Every year, Jinkx and DeLa outdo themselves, and this year’s holiday show is no exception. From writing and rehearsing a two-act musical to producing original songs, videos, and choreography, these queens prove once again they’re at the top of their game. DeLa’s directorial vision, honed over years of producing successful holiday tours and solo shows, is sharp and seamless, while Jinkx’s theatrical charisma infuses the show with heart and humor.

But beyond the sparkle and satire, The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show carries an important message of unity. Where previous iterations often pitted Jinkx and DeLa’s characters as comedic adversaries, the past two years have seen a shift toward collaboration, reflecting the spirit of the season and the power of partnership.

This year’s tour has expanded to new territories, including stops in the South, a bold and necessary response to rising anti-drag and anti-trans legislation. Their choice to tour in places like Orlando and Houston demonstrates the resilience of queer art and its ability to inspire joy and defiance in the face of adversity.

From the Oscars-hosting Dolby Theatre to dates at Brooklyn’s Kings Theatre and even Las Vegas, the show continues to grow in scale and significance. For those lucky enough to snag tickets, the night is more than entertainment—it’s a celebration of community, artistry, unapologetic queerness, and chosen family.

Jinkx and DeLa have created something truly magical with The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show. It’s not just a drag performance or a holiday special—it’s a phenomenon that redefines what drag artistry can achieve. This year’s show is a must-see, whether you’re a longtime fan or experiencing their brilliance for the first time.

Tickets for upcoming performances are still on sale at jinkxanddela.com. Don’t miss your chance to witness this holiday tradition in a remaining city–the show keeps getting sweeter and more spectacular every year.