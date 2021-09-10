Jinkx Monsoon & BenDeLaCreme Return For Holiday Madness In 2021

The holiday season just got a little more madcap; worldwide drag icons (and RuPaul’s Drag Race superstars) BenDeLaCreme & Jinkx Monsoon are unwrapping a brand new holiday extravaganza, aptly titled The Return of The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show, LIVE!. The show will be a combination of what has made these two cabaret chanteuses holiday favorites; razor-sharp rapport, new musical material, and some Jinkx & DeLa classics.

The camp and kitsch of the holidays is seemingly made for Jinkx and DeLa. Their sold-out holiday tours (To Jesus, Thanks for Everything in 2018 and All I Want for Christmas Is Attention in 2019) made them into holiday starlets, and in 2020, BenDeLaCreme focused on producing her first-ever film under BenDeLaCreme Presents with The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Special, a 60-minute variety special that is on the fast track to becoming a holiday classic for years to come. This year, these Northwestern dolls will be taking their tour international, kicking off November 13th in Liverpool, UK, and then moving onto the United States and British Colombia (through December 30th).

If there is anyone more excited than the fans for these two ultra talented performers to return to the stage for the holidays, it’s Jinkx and DeLa themselves. They shared with Entertainment Weekly how they both were already anticipating the return to the stage, with BenDeLaCreme saying “After a year in captivity Jinkx and I are bustin’ at the seams and rarin’ to go! Waiting for Santa is NOTHING compared to the excitement I feel to be back in theaters, sharing the holidays with the chosen family we’ve collected around the globe!” Jinkx Monsoon went on to say, “I’m thrilled to be back on tour with my sister DeLa, celebrating the holidays the way I was meant to: boozed up, bawdy, and on display.”

