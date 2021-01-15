Surprise! Drag Icon Jinkx Monsoon Reveals They Got Married

Condragulations are in order for Jinkx Monsoon and their gorgeous boyfriend Michael Abbott! The RuPaul’s Drag Race winner revealed that they got married earlier this month.

“Well— I guess the cats are out of their respective bags. On January 9th, 2021, Michael and I said our vows and become spouses by law,” they wrote on Instagram next to a bunch of beautiful photos from their ceremony. “That’s right! Mama got married. (Cue the Gypsy soundtrack).”

Jinkx then dished on how it all went down. “We had an at home wedding, witnessed by our housemates, with our officiant Deven Green, safely Skyping in, and our family and friends watching safely through Zoom. It was the perfect day.”

They were quite clever with getting Deven to be their officiant as the now married couple attached their iPad to the head of a darkly dressed mannequin with her gorgeous face in the middle.

Michael, who bares a striking resemblance to Glee alum Chris Coifer, also gushed about their memorable day.

“On Saturday, I married my best friend and love of my life,” he wrote on Instagram. “It was, like the greatest aspects of our relationship thus far, truly unconventional. But full of bliss. It’s been easier to forget, this year and last, but this experience has been the ultimate reminder of how beautiful life is and how thankful I am for all of it that I’m allowed.”

They teased their wedding earlier in the week by demonstrating Deven being their officiant except she was hanging above a naked mannequin in the photo above. “Sorry I haven’t been posting much lately. It’s been a busy (and crazy) week. But soon, I will have lots to share with you, including the explanation behind this picture, of us building a Deven Green bot.”

Jinkx and Michael have been dating for quite some time now. They often posts sweet memories with each other that always come with the most adorable captions. “My boyfriend won my heart by playing my ukulele ten times better than I ever could,” they wrote in a Twitter video posted in September 2019. “Someday soon, we’re going to make beautiful music together.”

That they did last night when the two went on Instagram Live and performed a medley of songs for their adoring audience. Drag Race alumni including Alyssa Edwards and Courtney Act flooded their comments section with nothing but congratulations for them.

And we here at Instinct echo those sentiments. Congrats Jinkx & Michael!