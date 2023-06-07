JoAnna Garcia Swisher & Vanessa Papa Talk ‘The Ultimatum: Queer Love’

Are you looking for a popular, binge-worthy show that celebrates the queer community during these challenging times when anti-trans and anti-drag laws are ramping up across the country?

Then allows us to suggest Netflix’s new dating experiment series, The Ultimatum: Queer Love.

From the creators of Love Is Blind and following the structure of its parent show, The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On, The Ultimatum: Queer Love focuses on five new couples, made up of women and nonbinary people, who are are a crossroads in their relationships. One partner is ready for marriage, while the other may have doubts. An ultimatum is then issued, and from there, each couple will either marry, separate, or choose new potential partners.

Although The Ultimatum is known for its dramatic moments, the cast took an immense amount of pride bringing queer representation to the mainstream and allowing the cameras to catch a personal glimpse into the ups and downs of commitment.

Hosted by JoAnna Garcia Swisher, best known as Cheyenne Hart Montgomery in Reba, or more recently as Maddie Townsend in Netflix’s Sweet Magnolias, this is the actress’s first time hosting a series. She claims the show “opens up the door to look a little bit deeper into the dynamics of queer relationships, as well as the challenges.”

Instinct had the opportunity to talk more about the series with both Swisher and star Vanessa Papa, who made a huge splash on the show, although many fans didn’t agree with some of her decisions. Check out the full video interviews below.

JoAnna Garcia Swisher…

Vanessa Papa…