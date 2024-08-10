Joaquin Phoenix drops out of NC-17 gay romance film w/ Danny Ramirez just 5 days before filming after reportedly getting “cold feet.” Directed by Todd Haynes (Carol, May December), it’s reported the film could lose seven figures as Phoenix can’t be recast. pic.twitter.com/4MvDZtdGKO — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 9, 2024

🚨 The Tea

Joaquin Phoenix just pulled a disappearing act that would make Houdini jealous. He bailed on Todd Haynes’ upcoming gay romance film… wait for it… FIVE DAYS before filming! 😱

🤔 The Backstory

Phoenix and Haynes had been cooking up this project for TWO WHOLE YEARS

It was supposed to be Phoenix’s baby – he brought the idea to Haynes himself

Christine Vachon (indie film queen 👑) was set to produce

😬 The Drama

Chaos on Set: Imagine the crew’s faces when they heard the news. Yikes! Vachon’s Nightmare: The producer took to Facebook, calling the situation a straight-up “nightmare” The Elephant in the Room: Cue the debate about straight actors in LGBTQ+ roles 🐘

🔥 The Fallout

Fans are FUMING : Twitter is ablaze with disappointed movie lovers

: Twitter is ablaze with disappointed movie lovers Gay Twitter Speaks : The LGBTQ+ community isn’t holding back their thoughts

: The LGBTQ+ community isn’t holding back their thoughts Hollywood Head-Scratch: Everyone’s wondering – what the heck happened?!

🤷‍♂️ The Big Questions

Why did Joaquin jump ship at the last second?

Is the movie dead in the water, or will they find a new lead?

Will Phoenix and Haynes ever collab again after this mess?

👀 What’s Next?

Stay tuned, folks! This Hollywood drama is far from over. Will Phoenix explain his vanishing act? Will another A-lister swoop in to save the day? Only time will tell!