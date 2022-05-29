Jodie Foster Lands First Adult TV Role as a Detective

Jodie Foster, who has not starred in a TV show since 1975, is set to come back to the small screen in season four of HBO’s True Detective: Night Country. In the acclaimed series, the Silence of the Lambs star will be solving a string of disappearances in the Alaskan Wilderness as Detective Liz Danvers.

The series follows detectives Liz Danvers and Evangeline Navarro who seek to solve the mysterious disappearance of six men operating the Tsalal Arctic Research Station. The synopsis reads:

“When the long winter night falls in Ennis, Alaska, the six men that operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station vanish without a trace. To solve the case, Detectives Liz Danvers (Foster) and Evangeline Navarro will have to confront the darkness they carry in themselves, and dig into the haunted truths that lie buried under the eternal ice.”

The role marks Foster’s first major TV role as an adult. The two-time Oscar winner started her career doing commercials at the age of two. In 1968, she made her debut as an actress in the TV show Mayberry R.F.D. As a child, she also made appearances on series including Gunsmoke, My Three Sons, and Paper Moon has not had a starring role since then.

Later in life, she did lend her voice to shows like Frazier, The Simpsons, and The X-Files. Foster has also directed episodes of TV shows Orange is the New Black, Tales from the Loop, and Black Mirror.

It is unknown whether Foster will direct any episodes of True Detective: Night Country. She will, however, be serving as the new season’s executive producer. She will be joined as an exec producer by Oscar winner Barry Jenkins.

Crime and mystery fans will have to wait for further updates, as True Detective: Night Country is currently in the development process and production and premiere dates are yet to be announced.