Joe Exotic’s Husband Announces Divorce Plans

Joe Exotic got hit with even more bad news. But, it looks like he’s not ready to accept it.

According to People, Joseph “Joe Exotic” Maldonado-Passage recently received news that his husband, Dillon Passage, wants a divorce after three years of marriage.

“To answer the main question the public wants to know, yes, Joe and I are seeking a divorce,” Passage wrote on his Instagram. “This wasn’t an easy decision to make but Joe and I both understand that this situation isn’t fair to either of us. It’s something that neither of us were expecting but we are going to take it day by day.”

“We are on good terms still and I hope it can stay that way,” he added. “I will continue to have Joe in my life and do my best to support him while he undergoes further legal battles to better his situation.”

Meanwhile, John Phillips, Joe Exotic’s attorney, said in a recent statement to People, “Our firm is reviewing options with our client, Joe Maldonado Passage, regarding separation and divorce. We have no comment at this time and request privacy.”

The attorney then continued, “Joe is simultaneously dealing with medical issues, civil rights violations and the appeal of his conviction. The world has come to know Joe Exotic as the bigger-than-life Tiger King, but right now he is dealing with the very real hardships and injustices within our criminal justice systems and how it destroys all things a person on the outside holds dear.”

But as TMZ reports, Joe Exotic has now delayed the marriage… for now. As Francisco Hernandez, another one of Exotic’s representation, told reporters, Dillon has agreed to postpone the divorce.

“Me and Dillon have talked and we are not going to get in a hurry and get a legal divorce,” Exotic wrote in an emailed statement. “This has been tough on both of us and he is going to do what he thinks he needs to do and I prefer to stay married right now so things don’t get complicated and if I live through this great we will figure it out then …”

Last year, Joe Exotic became internationally famous after Netflix released a documentary, titled Tiger King, about his long feud with big cat advocate Carole Baskin. That feud ended with Exotic hiring a hitman to kill Baskin. Though the hit never succeeded, the police had enough evidence to convict Exotic to 22-years in prison for hiring a hitman. In addition, an investigation brought evidence of animal cruelty on Exotic’s Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park and so an additional 17 counts of animal cruelty were applied.

Back in January of this year, Joe Exotic received bad news when former President Donald Trump failed to pardon him from his conviction. And now, it seems, even more bad news has come in the form of this divorce. Again, Exotic seems to have stalled the process. But for how long?

