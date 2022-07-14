Joe Locke and Sebastian Croft Spotted with Olivia Rodrigo

Contrary to their characters’ relationship in the coming-of-age series ‘Heartstopper,’ Joe Locke and Sebastian Croft were spotted getting cozy with each other at the Soho House Festival in Gunnersbury Park on Saturday.

On screen, Locke’s character, Charlie, is bullied and and humiliated by Sebastian’s character, Ben. In real life, however, the two of them seem to be very close. 

According to a source of MailOnline, “The couple put on an incredibly loved-up display…” “The pair couldn’t keep their hands off each other, except to have their photos taken with fans.” “They appeared to be completely smitten. It was heartwarming to see.”

The two of them attended the festival with their friends, as well as Croft’s mother. Aside from the Soho House Festival, Locke and Croft were also spotted with American singer Olivia Rodrigo leaving the SOUR Tour after party in London.

Furthermore, it seems like their fans are also noticing the two actors’ close relationship, which many are rooting for.

It looks like we’ll get to see more from this pair as Netflix announced in May that ‘Heartstopper’ will come back for two more seasons!

(c) Sebastian Croft’s Instagram: @sebastiancroft

Source: dailymail.co.uk

