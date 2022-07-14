Joe Locke and Sebastian Croft Spotted with Olivia Rodrigo

Contrary to their characters’ relationship in the coming-of-age series ‘Heartstopper,’ Joe Locke and Sebastian Croft were spotted getting cozy with each other at the Soho House Festival in Gunnersbury Park on Saturday.

THE cutest @joelocke03 @SebastianCroft ,❤️❤️ that sweater at this point is an ICON for hstw pic.twitter.com/VEmSAKjQLI — HS 🍂🍂 Is Life (@HSIsLife3) July 12, 2022

On screen, Locke’s character, Charlie, is bullied and and humiliated by Sebastian’s character, Ben. In real life, however, the two of them seem to be very close.

Great with @DrAnthonyJames to bump into @joelocke03 and @SebastianCroft of the amazing Heartstopper. They are as lovely in real life as the show is to watch 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ pic.twitter.com/iAukYdg5QX — Benjamin Cohen (@benjamincohen) July 9, 2022

According to a source of MailOnline, “The couple put on an incredibly loved-up display…” “The pair couldn’t keep their hands off each other, except to have their photos taken with fans.” “They appeared to be completely smitten. It was heartwarming to see.”

O SORRISO! Sebastian Croft e Joe Locke com admirador recentemente. pic.twitter.com/LcvDkIGWeE — Sebastian Croft Brasil 🍂 (@SebasCroftBRA) July 10, 2022

The two of them attended the festival with their friends, as well as Croft’s mother. Aside from the Soho House Festival, Locke and Croft were also spotted with American singer Olivia Rodrigo leaving the SOUR Tour after party in London.

📸| Olivia Rodrigo leaving the SOUR Tour after party in London with Sebastián Croft and Joe Locke, stars of the Netflix series Heartstopper !! 🤍 pic.twitter.com/JTnrtbCSHe — min! IS SO PROUD OF OLIVIA 🦋 (@olivsheart) July 8, 2022

Furthermore, it seems like their fans are also noticing the two actors’ close relationship, which many are rooting for.

find someone who looks at you the way sebastian croft and joe locke look at each other pic.twitter.com/JB8vm6SfhN — I hate my job why I have to work (@ineedanapsohard) July 5, 2022

It looks like we’ll get to see more from this pair as Netflix announced in May that ‘Heartstopper’ will come back for two more seasons!

Source: dailymail.co.uk