Joe Locke Dishes on ‘Heartstopper’ S3 and Jonathan Bailey’s Addition

Brace yourselves, because Joe Locke is everywhere right now! Gracing the cover of Rolling Stone UK‘s August/September issue, he’s got us all buzzing. With Heartstopper Season 3 premiering in October on Netflix and a big role in Disney’s Agatha All Along, Locke is unstoppable.

Season 3: Stronger and Star-Studded

Locke spills the tea to Rolling Stone, revealing that Season 3 is the strongest yet. “The cast is now very comfortable and better,” he says. And speaking of exciting additions, Hollywood’s latest leading man, Jonathan Bailey, joins the cast. “Johnny is a wonderfully lovely guy,” Locke shares. “I met him just after season one came out. The first thing he said was, ‘I want to be in the show.’ That didn’t work out for season two, but I’m really happy that he has joined for season three. He’s the perfect casting for the hot history professor.”

Bailey shared with Variety how he ended up being part of Heartstopper: “Like so many people, I watched the first [season] and thought it was one of the biggest, most beautiful gifts to so many people, and I wish I had that growing up. I had a mutual friend who knows [executive producer Patrick Walters] and I said: ‘If there’s anything I could do to help and be a part of that story…’”

Fans Are Ready

With all this hype, fans can’t wait to dive into Season 3 of Heartstopper and see Joe Locke shine alongside Jonathan Bailey. October can’t come soon enough!

Stay tuned for more updates on your favorite stars and their exciting projects!