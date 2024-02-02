Joe Locke Gains Praises for Broadway Debut in ‘Sweeney Todd’

Joe Locke recently made his Broadway debut in the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre production of Sweeney Todd, which gained him a lot of praises from fans.

The 20-year-old gay actor is playing the role of Tobias Ragg (or Toby) who is an apprentice of Sweeney Todd’s rival, Pirelli. Thereafter, he “becomes swept up in the barber’s murderous antics,” and is also “taken under Todd’s wing,” as per PinkNews.

Tobias then ends up working in Mrs. Lovett’s pie shop, and eventually discovers Todd and Mrs. Lovett’s dark secret. Not to mention, portraying his character means that Locke is in for singing a couple of songs, including a “Not While I’m Around” solo.

Moreover, here’s what some of his fans think about his Broadway debut:

“Joe Locke on broadway… he absolutely ate,” Twitter user @NayNayZachary wrote.

““I don’t have the voice for a musical” – Joe Locke IF THATS NOT A BROADWAY MUSICAL VOICE THEN WTF IS JOSEPH,” @1031Trin tweeted.

“JOE LOCKE YOU WERE BORN TO BE ON BROADWAY,” @jyndjarin commended.

“january 31st will be remembered as the day joe locke invented broadway… he really belongs on stage as much as he belongs on screen,” @andreewberry also expressed.

JOE LOCKE YOUR A FUCKING LEGEND pic.twitter.com/R435qbJ4Md — linn☆🍂⸆⸉ (@ch4rsjournal) February 1, 2024

a very happy joe locke broadway debut indeed pic.twitter.com/exp2n2VLGR — sadie 🍂 (@aledoseman) February 1, 2024

i can’t stop laughing at this video, i’d never seen anything like this before and i’ve seen daniel radcliffe in three different broadways/west end 😭 us queers came out in full force for joe locke lmao pic.twitter.com/jaYiZ4pACG — ruby (@mvrlance) February 1, 2024

You can check out more details for Sweeney Todd on Broadway here.

