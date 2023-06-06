Joe Locke Opens Up About “Maturing” Characters in ‘Heartstopper’ S2

After the continuous success of Netflix’s hit LGBTQ+ series ‘Heartstopper,’ Joe Locke is now starring in the upcoming Marvel series, ‘Agatha: Coven of Chaos,’ which is the sequel of ‘WandaVision.’

In an exclusive interview with EW, the 19-year-old Manx actor, who is openly gay, shared a bit more about his new superhero series, and how the LGBTQ+ community could relate to it.

“The show is about misunderstood people and people who are alienated by their society for reasons that they can’t control. I think that resonates a lot with the queer community,” he stated.

Moving on to the highly anticipated second season of ‘Heartstopper,’ Locke revealed that the characters will be more mature compared to Season 1, sharing:

“Our show’s never gonna be Euphoria. But I think that our show’s maturing with the characters. As they grow up, the show grows up. Season 2 is not just gentle, but it’s still gentle.”

Moreover, the actor admitted that he wants to prove to people and himself that he can do more than just being Charlie Spring in ‘Heartstopper.’

“I have a real problem with feeling like I have to prove myself to the world — to myself mostly. So I would love to do a job that is so far the opposite of Heartstopper, or opposite of Agatha, that I could show some versatility,” he expressed.

Locke continued,

“I’d love to do a dark role. I just want to bring a lot of edge to it and show that I can do more than just sickly sweet.”

‘Agatha: Coven of Chaos’ is set to be released sometime this year. Not to mention, ‘Heartstopper’ Season 2 will be available on Netflix on August 3.

Source: ew.com