Joe Manganiello & His Adorbs Doggo, Ways To Beat The Heat And More

Sharing some of our favorite moments on Instagram this week.

First up, Joe Manganiello (above) wished his adorbs doggo Bubbles happy birthday.

Bremen Menelli showed off some pretty mad soccer skills – hit the play button:

Comedian Raneir Pollard served up bombastic red, white and blue birthday wishes to the U.S. of A.

Daniel Newman and Nick Topel had a rainbow bowling kind of Miami experience:

Quincy was trying to find that “good angle,” although all the angles look good to us:

Shea Scott got his workout in before the heat arrived:

Las Vegas-based model Chaun Williams found his own way to beat the heat:

Moe Bear swears he’s wearing pants:

Max Emerson took his own special ferry to Fire Island:

This wrestling coach followed his instincts:

Yeti had an endorphin rush:

Bruno Baba continued polling his followers on his current situation:

Artist Okkar Min Maung headed to dreamland:

There’s always something wild going on at Palace South Beach:

And how about one more from dog daddy Joe Manganiello and Bubbles (who clearly has the best seat in the house):