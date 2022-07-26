Joe Rogan Addresses Claims That He’s a “Secret Conservative”

In a recent episode of his podcast The Joe Rogan Experience on Spotify, Joe Rogan finally responded to the critics who believe that he is a Republican.

During his conversation with comedian Andrew Schulz, the 54-year-old podcaster defended gay marriage, and even expressed that he is a “a bleeding heart liberal.”

“It’s not just abortion rights, but now they’re going after gay marriage too, which is so strange to me. Gay marriage is not silly. It’s marriage — it’s marriage from people that are homosexual and it’s for them. It’s important. They want it. They want to affirm their love and their relationship. And the fact that they’re going after that now almost makes me feel like they want us to fight. They wanna divide us in the best way they can. And this is the best way for them to keep pulling off all the bullsh*t they’re doing behind the scenes is to get us to fight over things like gay marriage or get us to fight over things like abortion or it’s just like, why are you removing freedoms?” Rogan stated.

He continued on expressing his passioned opinions saying,

“It’s so homophobic. Because you’re saying there’s something wrong with being homosexual by saying that you are opposed to gay marriage. You’re saying you’re opposed to gay people… The fact that they’re going after that now, like that’s the kind of sh*t that keeps me from being a Republican. It’s only one of the kind of — there’s a bunch of sh*t that keeps you from being a Republican.”

Rogan then retaliated against the critics who believe that he’s a “secret conservative.”

“You can suck my d*ck. You don’t know what the f**k you’re talking about. I’m so far away from being a Republican. Just because I believe in the Second Amendment, and just because I support the military, and just cause I support police [doesn’t mean I’m a Republican].”

Finally, he concluded his statement with a message to be united and a definitive claim that he is not a Republican. “We’re supposed to be one big community. I’m a bleeding heart liberal when it comes to a lot of sh*t,” Rogan stated.

Source: Variety.com