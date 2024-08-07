Joe Rogan’s Latest Netflix Special is Riddled with Controversy

Joe Rogan is back on Netflix with his third comedy special, the 11th of his career in stand up, and the performance piece is really striking a nerve with some viewers. Particularly in regard to comments made about the LGBT community.

In ‘Burn the Boats,’ the 56-year-old New Jersey native made some scathing remarks about gay men. He also took aim at trans people at certain parts in the comedy special. Now, it is important to note that Joe Rogan has always been supportive of same-sex marriage and gay rights, but he’s toed the line when discussing trans rights.

And, trust me, I’m not naive to his other polarizing beliefs… like when he spread COVID misinformation.

PinkNews was kind enough to transcribe some of his comments and I’ve included those below:

I’m not even remotely homophobic. I’m the opposite. I wish I was gay. I miss saying faggot. I love gay men, but I think about gay men the same way I think about mountain lions. I’m happy they’re real, but I don’t want to be surrounded by them. They’re a bunch of dudes who fuck dudes. I don’t like my chances. They’re not unicorns, they’re just men who fuck men. I fully support your right as an adult to do whatever you want that makes you happy. I believe in freedom, and I believe in love. But I also believe in crazy people. It’s almost like a pervert wizard waved a magic spell on the whole world. ‘With a wave of this wand, you can walk into the women’s locker room with a hard cock, and anybody who complains is a Nazi. Abracadabra.’

Here’s my question for Instinct Magazine readers… Obviously, Joe’s comments about trans folks were out of line and probably fueled by some sort of prejudice. However, he has been a supporter of gay people. Where do we draw the line between comedy commentary and hate? Can a straight man make fun of the LGBT people on a grand stage if done in jest?

Joe Rogan is famous for being a UFC commentator and interviewer since 1997 as well as the host of iconic reality series ‘Fear Factor.’ His podcast, ‘The Joe Rogan Experience,’ started broadcast in 2009 and is often regarded as one of the most popular podcasts online.

‘Burn the Boats’ is now streaming exclusively on Netflix.

Source: PinkNews