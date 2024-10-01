Joel Kim Booster Drops Bombshell Allegations Against Shannon Beador

Comedian and star of Fire Island Joel Kim Booster will be hosting Peacock’s latest dating show Love Hotel where a couple cast members of the Real Housewives franchise will be guest starring.

Advertisement

One of the guests on the show is Real Housewives of Orange County star Shannon Beador who was just called out by Booster after three weeks of filming together. Booster claims that Beador was “terrible” to work with and was “hideous” to him.

Booster took to Instagram stories to share damning allegations against Beador.

Advertisement

“Just because you’re a pathetic drunk on a reality television show best known for a string of failed relationships and a DUI does not make you a star and does not give you license to treat the people you work with like they are subhuman. Period. They will make me delete this but DM me if you’d like to see

some videos. Besos!”

Photo Credit: @ihatejoelkim (Instagram)

The actor and host was quickly asked to take down his Instagram stories, saying:

Advertisement

“Well that was quick. Anyway. Don’t regret it hope you screenshot it. Hope she suffers” And then added that he empathized with Beador’s ex-boyfriend, “Well let’s just say I can’t imagine what John Janssen went through. Poor guy.”

Photo Credit: @ihatejoelkim (Instagram)

Advertisement

After quickly deleting his Instagram stories, Booster then took to Instagram live to continue roasting Beador. A viewer who was able to witness Booster’s live, gave a recap of what happened during the live:

“[Joel] said she has been a TERROR for the entire three weeks, humiliates the crew, was hideous to him and that at the wrap party just a few hours ago she was terrible to someone he really loves and he got in her face and said like ‘you think you’re a star? People don’t like you, they pity you,'” Adding that Joel also said, “The daughters are just as bad…”

Advertisement

Photo Credit: @queensofbravo (X)

So far, X users have mixed opinions on the issue. One user even theorized that this might actually be PR stunt. Who knows?

Advertisement

Another user commented that maybe “suffering” might not be the best thing to say without giving context:

Advertisement

Shannon has yet to release a statement as of writing.

No premiere date has been released as of the moment but it sure looks like Love Hotel is shaping up to be a show filled with drama.