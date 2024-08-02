Joel Kim Booster Gives ‘Industry’ a Full-Frontal Stimulus Package

Hold onto your remote controls, folks! Joel Kim Booster, the multi-talented star of “Fire Island” and Maya Rudolph’s sidekick in “Loot,” is making headlines again. But this time, it’s not his wit that’s got tongues wagging – it’s his, well, everything.

Joel Kim Booster is giving the people what they want on “Industry.” https://t.co/XUCyDRczbi pic.twitter.com/i3FUJbX8wO — Matthew Rettenmund (@mattrett) August 1, 2024

In a move that’s got the internet more excited than a teenager finding an unlocked liquor cabinet, Joel has gone full-frontal in HBO’s “Industry.” That’s right, the man who usually kills us with laughter is now slaying in a whole new way. Talk about diversifying your portfolio!

As expected, social media has exploded with reactions. Twitter user @ThirstyForJoel tweeted: “Joel Kim Booster? More like Joel Kim BOOSTER ROCKET! 🚀🔥 #IndustryHBO”

Meanwhile, on Instagram, @dramaqueen101 posted: “I tuned in for the financial drama, but I’m staying for the stimulus package. Thanks, Joel! 💸👀”

While we can’t show you the goods here (this is a family-friendly blog, after all), our friends over at OMG Blog have the uncensored scoop. Let’s just say, Joel’s performance is… substantial. It’s the kind of scene that makes you say, “I didn’t know that was in the job description for ‘actor.'”

From Fire Island to Fired Up

Joel has come a long way from the beaches of Fire Island. He’s gone from witty one-liners to, well, showing off his one-liner. And if the reaction is anything to go by, this career move is paying dividends.

So, dear readers, if you tune into “Industry” for some high-stakes financial drama and suddenly find yourself watching more intently than usual, don’t worry. You’re not alone. Joel Kim Booster has single-handedly redefined “corporate assets,” and we’re all just trying to keep up.

Remember, folks: In the world of TV, ratings are king. But in Joel’s case, it seems that sometimes, you’ve got to be a little cheeky to get ahead. Literally.