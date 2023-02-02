Joel Thurm Reveals Sexy Encounters with Rock Hudson and Robert Reed

Famous Hollywood casting director, Joel Thurm, revealed about his alleged sexual encounters with actors Rock Hudson and Robert Reed in his new memoir, Sex, Drugs & Pilot Season: Confessions of a Casting Director.

In his book, Thurm shared that he attended an industry party in the ’70s, where most of the attendees were gay. They gathered to watch ‘Boys in the Sand,’ which is “one of the first full-length, big-budget, gay-porn flicks.”

One of the casting director’s childhood crushes, Hudson, just so happened to attend the party, and he claims that the actor caught his eye and gestured to follow him into a bedroom. However, it turned out to be a failed sexual encounter because Thurm “couldn’t get it up.”

“I was embarrassed and mortified … getting it up was a specialty of mine. I couldn’t do it because he was Rock Hudson! It so intimidated me. Someone said, ‘Well, why didn’t you just b–w him?’ I said, ‘Because I was too …’ I couldn’t do anything,” he shared in an interview with Page Six.

Years later, the casting director claims to have had more success with Reed. He cast and produced the 1976 TV movie ‘The Boy in the Plastic Bubble’ at the time, and Reed was allegedly vexed that he had to play second to a young John Travolta, who was starring in the film.

Without any ulterior motive other than smoothing things out on set, Thurm allegedly went to Reed’s dressing room, where their sexy rendezvous happened. According to the 80-year-old casting director,

“It was known [that Reed was gay,] but I didn’t go in there with the intention of that. I went in there with the intention of just, ‘Hey, thank you for putting up with what we have to do… And then, I don’t know, I just started rubbing his back. I thought, ‘Well that’s what you do in a situation like that.’ I had no intention of anything more than that. But he seemed to respond.”

After the assignation, Thurm noted that Reed “went back to being the same pr–k he was before.”

Hudson passed away due to AIDS in 1985 while Reed died of the same cause in 1992.

Similar to Thurm’s claims of having had sexual encounters with the late actors, there were also previous rumors that James Dean was in love with Marlon Brando, and the two Hollywood legends allegedly engaged in an “S&M” relationship.

Sources: pagesix.com, dailymail.co.uk, radaronline.com