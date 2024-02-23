John Cena Joins OnlyFans and Here’s the Tea About It!

John Cena shocked his fans when he recently announced that he joined OnlyFans via a tweet, accompanied by a video clip of two electric fans blowing paper streamers…

@onlyfans,” the 46-year-old professional wrestler and actor wrote.

Subscribe at the link in bio. @onlyfans pic.twitter.com/QporD1YRm2 — John Cena (@JohnCena) February 22, 2024

However, here’s the tea — the OnlyFans account linked in his bio actually belongs to Ricky Stanicky, which is his titular role in his upcoming comedy film with Zac Efron. Yup, that’s right. The OnlyFans page is actually a ploy to promote his new movie, but we could still hope for some steamy content right?

Well, it says so on Ricky Stanicky’s OnlyFans bio:

“You’ve found the verified OnlyFans account for Ricky Stanicky; renowned impersonator, philanthropist, investment banker, socialite, cancer survivor and method actor. Subscribe to get SPICY pics and vids!”

Moreover, the official synopsis of ‘Ricky Stanicky’ reads:

“When three childhood best friends pull a prank gone wrong, they invent the imaginary Ricky Stanicky to get them out of trouble! Twenty years after creating this ‘friend,’ Dean, JT, and Wes (Efron, Andrew Santino, and Jermaine Fowler) still use the nonexistent Ricky as a handy alibi for their immature behavior.”

Cena plays the role of “Rock Hard” Rod, who is described as a “washed-up actor and raunchy celebrity impersonator.”

“When their spouses and partners get suspicious and demand to finally meet the fabled Mr. Stanicky, the guilty trio decide to hire “Rock Hard” Rod (Cena) to bring him to life. But when Rod takes his role of a lifetime too far, they begin to wish they’d never invented Ricky in the first place,” the synopsis continues.

‘Ricky Stanicky’ is set to be released on Prime Video on March 7. In the meantime, you can watch the official trailer here:

