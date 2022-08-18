John Cena on Returning to WWE: “I’m not done in the ring.”

After making his name world-renowned in WWE, professional wrestler and actor John Cena has also become a notable star in Hollywood after starring in a number of films over the years.

In fact, the 16-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion opened up during a Q&A at the Comic-Con in Wales about how fellow professional wrestler Dwayne Johnson, also famously known as The Rock, gave him confidence.

The Comic-Con host asked Cena if The Rock ever gave him some advice on shifting into acting on the big screen after their WWE career, and the 45-year-old actor responded,

“I was able to ask him, ‘Hey man, do you have any advice’? He said, ‘They asked you there for a reason dude; just be yourself.'”

Cena then revealed how that sentence gave him a boost of confidence to be himself.

“He, in that one sentence, allowed me to calm down. Allowed me to be myself, which, I’m really a goofball,” the actor admitted.

He continued on by sharing his 2015 rom-com film ‘Trainwreck’ allowed him to be that goofball “on screen.” “Naked,” he said.

I forgot about John Cena in trainwreck. I enjoy a strong ass and thighs on dudes. Funny AND cake? Sign me up. pic.twitter.com/Pa9ovodeUZ — KatzeHalifornia (@katzehalifornia) March 25, 2020

“He’s (The Rock) the reason I’m here,” Cena concluded.

Let’s not forget the Peacemaker dancing

The actor appeared in only 7 films prior to starring in ‘Trainwreck,’ but after that, the number increased to 12 from the year 2016 and onwards. Not to mention that he is also starring in 5 more movies that are yet to be released.

Furthermore, Cena revealed that he has not yet completely ruled out WWE in his career’s future.

“I’m not done in the ring. But I am realistic with where I’m at in my life,” he stated.

He also said that he’s now 45 years old, and he’s aware that it’s “very tough to win.” The actor even described that “the top of that mountain” is a “young man’s game.”

“So, I’m not done — but I’m not certain that that’s in the cards. We’ll see. Story’s yet to be told, ’cause if I’m in the ring I got a chance,” Cena expressed.

According to Insider, he shares the all-time record for world title reigns with WWE icon Ric Flair. Furthermore, Cena starred in movies namely, ‘F9,’ ‘The Marine,’ ‘The Suicide Squad,’ ‘Bumblebee,’ and of course, ‘Trainwreck,’ among other notable films of his.

More recently, he was spotted filming for the upcoming movie ‘Fast X,’ which is scheduled to be released in the U.S. on May 19, 2023.

JOHN CENA HAS BEEN SPOTTED ON THE FAST X SET pic.twitter.com/IXZLwOz25A — T'Challa Stan (@KhameekJ03) August 1, 2022

Source: insider.com