John Cena On Standing Up For His Gay Brother

In a recent episode of Dax Shepard’s podcast Armchair Expert, former professional wrestler turned actor John Cena opened up about his deep-rooted support for the LGBTQIA+ community, citing his experiences defending his older gay brother, Stephen, from bullies during their childhood in Massachusetts.

Reflecting on his brother’s challenges growing up gay in the 1980s, Cena described Stephen as an “introvert” and a “true nerd,” facing adversity due to his sexuality and unique character traits. Cena recounted moments where he bravely stood up for his brother, despite risking physical altercations.

Addressing the unconventional dynamic of defending an older sibling, Cena explained how his protective instincts kicked in from a young age, driven by a desire to shield Stephen from harm. He emphasized the importance of solidarity within their close-knit group of friends, forming a supportive community that prioritized inclusivity and acceptance.

Throughout his career, Cena has consistently used his platform to advocate for LGBTQIA+ rights, His unwavering commitment to allyship underscores his dedication to fostering a more inclusive and compassionate society.

And who can forget Cena’s memorable scene alongside Amy Schumer in the film ‘Trainwreck,’ a testament to his commitment to breaking down barriers and challenging stereotypes.