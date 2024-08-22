John Cena Opens Up About His Nude Oscars Moment

America’s sweetheart John Cena became the big talking point after The Academy Awards earlier this year. The WWE superstar-turned-actor brought some much-deserved attention to costume designers when he appeared at the 2024 Oscars to present the award for Best Costume Design wearing nothing but a modesty garment to cover his private parts. While it was one of the most memorable moments of the ceremony, the Peacemaker star was initially apprehensive about doing the bit.

In a recent episode of the Club Shay Shay podcast, Cena opened up about his experience:

Advertisement

“I got all the people behind the camera, but then I walk out in front of a room of my peers, many of which I’ve never met because I haven’t worked my way up to meet [them],” he said. “I have the most decorated performers, producers, directors in one room and I’m gonna go out there with my balls in the wind, with an index card covering my stuff like, ‘Hey guys, is this funny? Are we good?’

Cena also took the opportunity to discuss the challenges of filming on-screen sex scenes, highlighting that they’re far from the intimate moments they appear to be on screen:

Advertisement

“There are so many people you need to make a movie,” he explained. “There’s nothing intimate about it. Nothing. Like it’s really embarrassing.” I forgot about John Cena in trainwreck. I enjoy a strong ass and thighs on dudes. Funny AND cake? Sign me up. pic.twitter.com/Pa9ovodeUZ — KatzeHalifornia (@katzehalifornia) March 25, 2020

Watch the podcast below:

The moment, while hilarious for viewers, was clearly a vulnerable one for Cena especially in such an exposed situation.