John Cena Talks About His Bubble Butt

If you’re a fan of DC Comics universe and/or John Cena, you’ve likely already tuned into the premiere episodes of the new HBO Max series, Peacemaker, starring Cena.

The show is a departure from The Suicide Squad, and follows Peacemaker as he returns home after recovering from his encounter with Bloodsport.

Already videos, images, and gifs of Cena dancing around in underwear are breaking the internet and the thirsty queens are coming out of the woodwork to immortalize the former-wrestler turned Hollywood hunk.

You know what that means! Commence the Twitter thirst in honor of John Cena.

To promote the new series, Cena sat down to read some thirsty tweets from viewers that are already feeling the Peacemaker’s big bussy in his tidy whities.

One Twitter user said the Peacemaker made his “hole throb”. While another one tweet expressed that they “want to see that bubble butt.” We all know Cena is thicc and juicy! There is even someone who is hoping to see more of Cena’s “ham candle” which is a phrase that is new to many, but feels oh so familiar.

Cena humors us by saying “I’ll keep doing my squats for you” and leaves us with an image that we long won’t be able to get out of our heads.

It isn’t the first time Cena has given fans more for the imagination. You’ll remember his award-worthy performance in Trainwreck (2015).

Anyway, Cena can do no wrong in our eyes.

Watch John Cena read thirsty tweets: