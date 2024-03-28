John Early Stars in a Very Queer Movie ‘Stress Positions’ Coming Soon

Actor and comedian John Early is starring in the queer-centric film ‘Stress Positions’, which is set in the first COVID-19 summer of 2020.

The upcoming movie is directed by Theda Hammel, who also starred in and co-wrote it alongside Faheem Ali. Not to mention, ‘Stress Positions’ is Hammel’s debut feature. Aside from Early and Hammel, the cast also includes Qaher Harhash and Amy Zimmer.

Early is portraying the character of Terry Goon, who is described to be “extremely anxious.” Harhash, on the other hand, is playing the role of his teen nephew Bahlul, who is a model and has a badly broken leg.

Hammel is starring as Terry’s Karla, who is described to meddle in his life along with Zimmer’s character Vanessa. The official synopsis of ‘Stress Positions’ via Collider reads:

“Terry Goon is keeping strict quarantine in his ex-husband’s Brooklyn brownstone while caring for his nephew — a 19-year-old model from Morocco named Bahlul — bedridden in a full leg cast after an electric scooter accident. Unfortunately for Terry, everyone in his life wants to meet the model.”

Moreover, ‘Stress Positions’ is set to be released in theaters on April 19. In the meantime, you can watch the queerest movie trailer so far this year:

Source: collider.com