John Krasinski & Pete Davidson Passionately Kiss on ‘SNL’: Watch 

Somehow John Krasinski‘s Saturday Night Live opening monologue led to him and Pete Davidson passionately kissing. Not that we’re complaining.

The 41-year-old was in great spirits as he made his way onto the legendary stage while looking super cute in his green and blue ensemble. “Wow! I am so honored to be hosting the first show of 2021,” he exclaimed. “I genuinely cannot tell you what a huge deal it is for me to be here right now.”

He briefly spoke about his children before things segued into many of the SNL cast members poking fun at him with repeated questions about his character on The Office. John is largely known for playing Jim Halpert on the beloved NBC series which aired between 2005-2013.

“To be here now on this historic stage is nothing short of mind-blowing for me because,” John continued before being interrupted by Alex Moffat. “Hey Jim, I have a question. My question is you’re Jim from The Office.”

Ego Nwodim then questioned why he was looking so buff compared to his Office character who, according to her, is “soft”. “Jim sits all day,” she said. “When you touch him your hand goes in like memory foam.”

Kenan Thompson demanded that Jim kiss Pam shortly after that. “Guys, here’s the deal. Pam’s not real. She’s played by Jenna Fischer, we’re just friends and we are married to other people,”

Pete Davidson, who has been referred to in the past as someone with “big d**k energy,” then made his way onto the stage in an effort to help John. ‘I’m sorry about this,” he said. “I think what’s happening is everyone’s been inside for a year watching The Office non-stop. So Jim and Pam are real to them.”

“Is this Pam?” Kenan questioned, forcing John to explain it was just Pete next to him on stage. “I think they really need for someone to be Pam,” The King of Staten Island star said. “I think we gotta give them what they want, Jim. Jim, you gotta kiss Pam.”

Kiss they did as the two handsome fellas did not hold back (for those who just want to see the kiss it happens around the 4-minute mark). John looked to be impressed by Pete’s lip locking skills as well. “That did feel really good,” he gushed.

He later put his chiseled physique on display in bed next to Chloe Green in a skit called “Ratatouille.” So a hot gay kiss and John showing off his ripped figure all in one night? Someone give this guy the Emmy for Best Guest Actor now!