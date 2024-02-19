John Schneider Receives Backlash for Negative Comment on Beyoncé

John Schneider recently shared his thoughts on artists like Beyoncé who venture into various genres — with regards to fans urging the Oklahoma country music station 100.1 KYKC to play Queen Bey’s new country song.

The host of One America News (OAN) asked,

“The lefties in the entertainment industry just won’t leave any area alone, right? They just have to seize control over every aspect, don’t they?”

And to that, Schneider responded by comparing Beyoncé to a urinating dog…

“They’ve got to make their mark, just like a dog in a dog walk park. You know, every dog has to mark every tree, right? So that’s what’s going on here.”

Former Dukes of Hazzard actor and country singer John Schneider and the OAN host are upset about Beyoncé releasing a country song, saying that leftists are trying to take over everything and Beyoncé doing a country song is like a dog peeing on their tree. pic.twitter.com/8iWSkSidyj — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) February 15, 2024

Thereafter, the 63-year-old ‘The Dukes of Hazzard’ star received backlash for his offensive comment about the “Run the World (Girls)” singer-songwriter:

“1) Black people created country music 2) Beyoncé is a Texan, and therefore is connected to country culture 3) “Texas Hold ‘Em” isn’t even the first time Beyoncé has released a country song. she put out “Daddy Lessons” back in 2016 John Schneider is just a racist POS,” @JinkiesJerrica tweeted.

“Can we all agree that John Schneider is a hateful ignorant jackass?,” @realXanderXjork wrote.

“Lmao white conservative racist so anti-black they don’t know that all their dearest music they cherish as conservative music is just black music they adopted and claimed as their own after we abandoned it for newer genres,” Twitter user @jess_starlinz also expressed.

Moreover, Beyoncé released her new country song “Texas Hold ‘Em” during the Super Bowl, and she also announced her eighth studio album titled Act II. Queen Bey is reportedly “fully embracing country” in the highly anticipated Act II, which is set to be released on March 29.

In the meantime, you can listen to “Texas Hold ‘Em” here:

Sources: dailymail.co.uk, billboard.com