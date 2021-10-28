‘John Wick 4’ Stunt Team Got “Best Wrap Gift Ever”

It’s always nice to hear that the celebrities we crush on, or for some look up to, are generally good people. Time and time again, Point Break star Keanu Reeves has gone above and beyond to show his generosity and appreciation to those around him. His latest act of do-goodness: gifting his John Wick 4 stunt team with personalized gold rolex watches.

According to People magazine,

The 57-year-old actor surprised his stunt crew with individually personalized Rolex Submariner watches during a dinner in Paris on Saturday night after wrapping filming for the upcoming action film. Bruce Concepcion, Jeremy Marinas, Dave Camarillo and Li Qiang were all gifted the watches by Reeves. The inside of each watch was engraved with personal messages to each individual from the actor.

The inscriptions on the watches read,

“The John Wick 5”

Reeves also added a personal message to each of the stunt team members, “Thank you Keanu JW4 2021”

People magazine also reported that,

His habit of doing down-to-earth and kind tasks for his fans frequently goes viral, like in May, when a writer recounted the time the actor bought an ice cream cone just so he could sign the receipt for a 16-year-old fan.

